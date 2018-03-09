Lismore dishes up a smorgasbord
LISMORE'S annual celebration of street food won a silver gong at the NSW Tourism Awards last year and 2018 promises to be bigger than ever with more stalls, celebrity chefs and activities for all ages.
The event attracted around 21,000 patrons last year and City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said the event will go ahead today rain, hail or shine.
"We are always refining the event to make it a better experience for food lovers and 2018 will definitely be the best year yet, and we are so excited to have Ash Pollard and Luca Ciano joining the fun,” Mr Mumford said.
Lismore Worker's Club won the People's Choice award in 2017 for their stall and Chef Murray Donkin said he loves the event for connecting "producers, cooks, chefs and the public all in the one place”.
This year they will be serving up two dishes: slow roasted pork char siu with Asian pickled vegetables in a bao bun and szechuan salt and pepper soft shell crab with wakabi seaweed salad and ginger and kewpie mayonnaise on a Vietnamese roll.
Enjoy guest chefs, cooking demos, kids cooking classes, performances and live music at Magellan and Carrington Streets, Lismore from 12 noon - 8pm.
FOOD STALLS
Authentic South Indian
Banzai Japanese Restaurant
Booco Eatery
The Cactus Hut
Chile Banditos Chilli
Corndale Pop Corn
Crow-Ket
Design and Dine
Dumpling Yum Cha
Earth Oven Pizza
Eltham Pantry
The Fox's Palace
The Frying Piggy
Ilias the Greek
JunkYard Barbeque
Koobideh
La Vida Bar and Restaurant
Lismore Workers Club
Magali's Crepes
Mayfield's Kitchen
Northern Rivers Gateway Coffee Cart
Paella Time
The Palate
Pocket Curries
Poffertjesking
Prime Kebab
Secret Chef Deli and Café
Shoza Gyoza
Space Bars Ice Creamery
TAFE NSW
Taste of Indonesia
Tornado Twisters
Vegan Hut
Waffle On
WARUNG SEDAP/ Indonesian food stall
Yummo Bratwrst
BEVERAGE STALLS
Alcoholic
Stone & Wood Brewery
Cape Bryon Distillery
Husk Distillers
Tree House Cider (Granite Belt)
Non-Alcoholic
Wild Spark Trike
The Organc Drink Co
TRADE & PRODUCE STALLS
Black Ant Australia
Byron Aromas Single Estate Coffee Farm
Esperanza Farm
Homestead and Co
Lismore Produce Market
Mountain Blue
Nimbin Fermentery
Nimbin Sourdough
Nimbin Rice
Nimbin Valley Dairy
Rainforest Foods
Vegreg
Wattle Tree Creek
STREET TRADING STALLS
Cafe Cappello
Cafe Saffron
Dragon Fly Café
Lanna Pad Thai
Lismore Pie Cart
Loft Restaurant
Mecca Café
Peppertree Kitchen