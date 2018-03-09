Lismore dishes up a smorgasbord

Sports Club Head Chef Matthew Brown and Lismore Workers Club chef Murray Donkin are looking forward to following up on the success of last year at the food festival where they came away with first for their signature dish.

LISMORE'S annual celebration of street food won a silver gong at the NSW Tourism Awards last year and 2018 promises to be bigger than ever with more stalls, celebrity chefs and activities for all ages.

The event attracted around 21,000 patrons last year and City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said the event will go ahead today rain, hail or shine.

More dishes from Eat the Street: Lismore Worker’s Club won the People’s Choice award in 2017 for their stall and Chef Murray Donkin said he loves the event for connecting “producers, cooks, chefs and the public all in the one place”.

"We are always refining the event to make it a better experience for food lovers and 2018 will definitely be the best year yet, and we are so excited to have Ash Pollard and Luca Ciano joining the fun,” Mr Mumford said.

This year they will be serving up two dishes: slow roasted pork char siu with Asian pickled vegetables in a bao bun and szechuan salt and pepper soft shell crab with wakabi seaweed salad and ginger and kewpie mayonnaise on a Vietnamese roll.

Enjoy guest chefs, cooking demos, kids cooking classes, performances and live music at Magellan and Carrington Streets, Lismore from 12 noon - 8pm.

FOOD STALLS

Authentic South Indian

Banzai Japanese Restaurant

Booco Eatery

The Cactus Hut

Chile Banditos Chilli

Corndale Pop Corn

Crow-Ket

Design and Dine

Dumpling Yum Cha

Earth Oven Pizza

Eltham Pantry

The Fox's Palace

The Frying Piggy

Ilias the Greek

JunkYard Barbeque

Koobideh

La Vida Bar and Restaurant

Lismore Workers Club

Magali's Crepes

Mayfield's Kitchen

Northern Rivers Gateway Coffee Cart

Paella Time

The Palate

Pocket Curries

Poffertjesking

Prime Kebab

Secret Chef Deli and Café

Shoza Gyoza

Space Bars Ice Creamery

TAFE NSW

Taste of Indonesia

Tornado Twisters

Vegan Hut

Waffle On

WARUNG SEDAP/ Indonesian food stall

Yummo Bratwrst

BEVERAGE STALLS

Alcoholic

Stone & Wood Brewery

Cape Bryon Distillery

Husk Distillers

Tree House Cider (Granite Belt)

Non-Alcoholic

Wild Spark Trike

The Organc Drink Co

TRADE & PRODUCE STALLS

Black Ant Australia

Byron Aromas Single Estate Coffee Farm

Esperanza Farm

Homestead and Co

Lismore Produce Market

Mountain Blue

Nimbin Fermentery

Nimbin Sourdough

Nimbin Rice

Nimbin Valley Dairy

Rainforest Foods

Vegreg

Wattle Tree Creek

STREET TRADING STALLS

Cafe Cappello

Cafe Saffron

Dragon Fly Café

Lanna Pad Thai

Lismore Pie Cart

Loft Restaurant

Mecca Café

Peppertree Kitchen