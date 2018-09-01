Menu
Lismore Diocesan Primary Athletics Results
1st Sep 2018 9:35 AM
On Friday 24th August, 3 students represented St Brigid’s Kyogle at the Lismore Diocesan Primary Athletics Carnival in Lismore. Sammi Crane competed in the Girls Under 11’s 100m, 200m and long jump events. Tom Relph competed in the Junior shot put and Austin Chalmers in the Boys Under 9’s 100m race.
The two boys had a great day with Austin coming 4th in his final and Tom came 6th in his event with a personal best of 7.49m. Sammi placed 5th in the finals of both her running events but had a fantastic day in the long jump pit finishing 2ndoverall.
Sammi will now go on for long jump in the Polding Athletics Carnival on Friday 14th September in Newcastle.

