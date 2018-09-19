Lismore Cup shaping up like State of Origin battle

THE $60,000 XXXX Gold Lismore Cup (2100m) reads almost like a State of Origin.

It's almost tit for tat as you read down a 16-strong field that has amassed more than $2 million in prizemoney, the NSW-trained horses having won 36 races from 258 starts and then the Queensland raiders having snared 40 from 283 starts.

That the NSW-trained Cup runners have earned $1,108,695 in prizemoney compared to the $920,675 from their northern counterparts is easily explained by the better prizemoney in NSW and shows just why half the field is from Queensland.

Topweight Hippopus is trained at Grafton by Julie Hodder and he is easily the highest on the prizemoney list with more than $462,000 from his five wins and eight placings in 40 starts.

He will go into the Lismore Cup with three big duck eggs next to his name when he jumps from barrier 11.

Gold Coast gelding Meteorologist is the leading prizemoney earner from Queensland with $274,280 from his 79 start, eight win, 12 placing career.

He was ninth to Skytrek, trained by Barry Lockwood at Eagle Farm, in last year's Cup.

Ballina gelding I'll Miss You (Julie Pratten) and Murwillumbah-trained Explosive One (Matt Dunn) also ran in last year's Cup, I'll Miss You finishing 11th and Explosive One fourth for his trainer who also runs Pegapus tomorrow.

The Toby Edmonds-trained Fairlighting is also one of four Gold Coast-trained horses in the race, joined by recent Murwillumbah Cup deadheater Future Event and Maryann Brosnan's Infinite Reign.

Ballina's Ethan Ensby also has a Cup runner. Latino Lover will jump from barrier five for his young horseman.

One of Latino Lovers' three race wins came at Ballina earlier this year when he beat Winkler over the 2100m Cup distance on a Heavy 9.

Lismore will also have a lone runner in the annual Cup with the Daniel Bowen-trained Peak Hill running on his home track.

He has won two of his 14 starts and while he will be at long odds Bowen's Cup day could be fruitful with the likes of Almas, Queen of Kingston and Dux Nutz all running in support races.

Queen Of Kingston runs in the $30,000 Lismore Workers Club Rousillon Showcase Handicap (1516m).

She has drawn barrier eight and will be ridden by Stephen Traecey.

Lismore Turf Club chairman Mark Oaten is ready for a massive Cup day and hopes "the weather gods smile upon us”.

"The track is immaculate,” Mark Oaten said.

"It will also be interesting to see if the so-called track bias is there with the rail out 1.5m for that section of the track.”

The rails has been moved out 1.5m from the 800m to the 400m for Cup day.