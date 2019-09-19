Menu
The 2019 Lismore Cup is on September 19.
News

LISMORE CUP: Everything you need to know for big race day

19th Sep 2019 9:00 AM

IT'S Lismore Cup day!

For many of us, it means a half day public holiday and a chance to frock up for the races and put on a sneaky bet or two.

We've complied all the information you need to know to make your day go as smoothly as possible. You can also pick up a copy of today's Northern Star for our full, eight-page race guide, which features the form guide, jockey colours, tips and race previews. It is your must-have if you're going to be trackside today.

 

Gates open

The Lismore Turf Club gates open at 11am. The first race is at 12.50pm, with the Lismore Cup scheduled to run at 5.05pm.

 

Ticket prices

It costs $25 to get into the Lismore Cup, but members are free. To find out how to become a member, visit the Turf Club's website. Tickets can be purchased here.

 

No cash!

The Lismore Cup is cashless this year, so you'll need to buy a pre-paid cashless bar card to pay for drinks and food. You can buy these online, or you can pay for a BOOM card at the gate. The card can be topped up at the venue and is used at all food and drink outlets.

 

Getting there (and home) and parking

There are free buses from the CBD to the Lismore Turf Club. Parking is limited, so management has advised punters to use the buses if possible. If you are driving, remember there may be an increased police presence around the turf club. Punters are reminded not to drink and drive.

 

Got any race tips?

The 2100m Lismore Cup race will run at 5.05pm. We asked some of the local trainers for their thoughts on which horses were in with a chance. Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen also gives some inside secrets on his horse hereThe Northern Star has a full, eight-page race guide in today's paper, with form, fields, jockey colours and race tips, so grab your copy before you head to the track.

 

What should I wear?

It's the Lismore Cup -- so dress up! This is the perfect opportunity to wear your finery, and there's no such thing as being too dressed up when you're trackside. For some expert advice, we asked Lismore fashionista Tracey Newton. We also look at look at the fashions from the 1960s, in case you need some different inspiration.

 

Fashions on the Field

Register here or sign-up on the day in front of the new Moet & Chandon Marquee. For the full details on teh judging criteria in all categories -- including best dressed man, sophisticated couple, millinery award, best dressed young lady and classical lady of the day -- visit the website.

