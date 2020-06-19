Lismore cricketer’s best chance to play for Australia

Sammy-Jo Johnson playing for Brisbane in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She will play with the NSW Breakers in the national league next season. Photo Craig Golding.

AN AMBITION to play cricket for Australia has seen Lismore product Sammy-Jo Johnson sign with the New South Wales Breakers.

NSW has been the dominant team in women’s cricket for several years with Johnson joining the Breakers after nine years playing for Queensland.

The 27-year-old has excelled in Queensland colours and will now link up with a team who has won 20 of the 24 women’s national league titles in 50-over cricket.

“The Breakers have lost some talented Australian players lately and have an exciting young squad so I hope my experience can help them on their journey,” Johnson said.

“This gives me the opportunity to be part of the Breakers, who have a great tradition of sustained success.

“I harbour an ambition to play for Australia and believe the Breakers can help me achieve that goal by playing a key role for them.”

“I’m a Lismore girl and played all my underage pathway cricket with NSW, so it feels a bit like I’m coming home.”

Johnson joins 19-year-old quick Emma Hughes and exciting young top order batter Anika Learoyd, 18, as the new faces among the 17 players contracted for 2020-2021 season

Johnson is an all-rounder and was the spearhead of the Queensland Fire bowling attack for many seasons claiming 39 national league wickets at an average of 27.

Her accurate seam bowling and power hitting were also integral to the Brisbane Heat’s successive women’s Twenty20 Big Bash titles over the past two seasons.

“I spent nine wonderful years in Brisbane playing for the Fire and I’m very grateful for the opportunities Queensland Cricket gave me,” Johnson said.

“The stars have aligned for my partner Brian and I.

“He has been a great support to my cricket career and now I can support him with an opportunity that has arisen in Sydney.”

Johnson finished Year 12 at Blue Hills College, Goonellabah, in 2011 and made her state debut for Queensland the same year.

A knee injury slowed her down and she eventually took time off before coming back through Gold Coast grade cricket in 2015.