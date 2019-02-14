Lismore cricket connection in Big Bash finals

LISMORE cricket products Tom Cooper and Simon Milenko could square off against each other in the Big Bash League final this weekend.

Milenko will play for Hobart in its semi-final against the Melbourne Stars on Thursday night and is aiming for a second straight final with the Hurricanes.

Cooper will play for the Melbourne Renegades when they host the Sydney Sixers on Friday night, with the winning teams to contest the final Sunday night.

Hobart has been the standout team this season while Milenko has had limited opportunities, with the bat with openers D'Arcy Short and Matthew Wade dominating the competition.

"Simon's a player who gives us some great hitting ability in the middle order as well as his handy medium pace which gives us some options in the middle of an innings,” Hobart coach Adam Griffith said.

"When you add in his speed and ability in the field he's a great all-round option who can play a number of different roles.”

Milenko's top score in the BBL this season came in a winning effort against Cooper's Renegades when he scored 27 runs in the middle order.

Cooper had one of his better performances of the season when he scored 44 in that game.

He captained his side in a handful of games with his best performance a 49-run effort in a seven-wicket win over the Sixers.

Tweed cricket product Max Bryant played for Brisbane Heat with the team just missing out on a spot in the finals.

The 19-year-old scored 71 not out in the Heat's final game where they had a 10-wicket win over the Stars.

