Project X: Lismore craftsman reveals latest jewel

Geoff Hannah is one of the finest cabinet-makers in the world, and a household name in Lismore and has a new work to unveil.

BEAUTIFULLY made from precious timbers including a piece of 17th century mahogany, master craftsman Geoff Hannah can't wait to reveal his latest creation.

Standing in his tidy Lismore workshop, Mr Hannah, 70, said he was looking forward to the October opening of Chesta Drawz and the LowBoys at the Lismore Regional Gallery, which also features some recent work of his talented students.

As he carefully slips the protective covers off the work, nicknamed Project X, he allows a tantalising glimpse of the work which has has consumed him for the past three years.

Its rich timbers, patinas and textures are highlighted with the sheen and glow from the embedded minerals.

"My latest creation contains jade, obsidian, mahogany, agate, nunderite, marble, jasper, opalene, satinwood and ebony," he said.

Carefully choosing his words so as not to give away the nature of Project X, Mr Hannah shows off a tattered collection of papers which contain the working drawings and sketches.

He smiles when it is pointed out he still uses imperial measurements.

When compared to the plans, it's obvious Mr Hannah has designed, dovetailed and polished it to perfection.

Renown for his significant works, including his namesake Hannah Cabinet, he admits the project concept was quite different.

"This project started off small, then it developed from there," he said.

"I made it because I wanted to and now I have to think about what to do with it."

Mr Hannah said he didn't have to buy any new materials for Project X.

"I have been collecting timbers all my life, I used what I already had here," he said.

"But after this I don't want to commit to another three or four year project.

"Since 1988 I've continuously committed to commissions and exhibitions."

Lismore Regional Gallery, Brett Adlington said the exhibition was going to be amazing.

"We had a show with his group a few years back and it highlighted the commitment Geoff and his students have in the local arts community," he said.

"It will also be a great chance to celebrate the ongoing work to acquire his incredible Hannah Cabinet."