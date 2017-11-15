'Lismore will go wild' for first same sex marriage

Kate Willock and Christine Minkov at the Quad in Lismore.

Kate Willock and Christine Minkov at the Quad in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

Update 10.30am: FORMER Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell said the "strong yes vote" was just the start.

"Now it's up to our Parliament to do what they said they would do," she told the gathering in Lismore this morning.

"They have the power to bring in marriage equality before Christmas.

"We will hold them to it.

"There are people in this community who have waited years and years ... decades.

"Won't Lismore go wild when we have our first same sex marriage?"

Wednesday 10.13am: THIS is how we voted.

Page: 59.7 per cent (55,943) voted yes and 40.3 per cent (37,727) voted no .

Richmond: 67.9 per cent (62,591) voted yes and 32.1 per cent (29,625) voted no.

All states voted yes to marriage equality.

NSW registered the lowest yes vote in the country, but still held a majority yes with 57.8 per cent voting yes.

Vote reaction in Lismore: Lismore's reaction to same sex marriage vote

Wednesday 10.00am: The results are in. Australia has voted yes in the historic marriage equality vote.

David Kalisch from the Australian Bureau of Statistics has just announced the result.

61.6 per cent , 7,187,247 people voted yes out of more than 12 million people voted yes.

That is 8 out of ten people voting in the survey.

Same sex marriage gathering: Lismore locals gather to hear same sex vote result

Wednesday 9.47am: A SEA of people in block colours of the rainbow are gathering in the Lismore Quad this morning, anxiously awaiting the results of the marriage equality postal vote.

Clare Urquhart said her stomach was churning as the final verdict vastly approaches.

"I'm a little bit apprehensive, obviously excited but a little bit angry we had to go through this in the first place," Ms Urquhart said.

She said it will be really fantastic to finally have equality.

"My partner and I have been together for 26 years so finally we can have that marriage equality and maybe even get married."

The couple said they came down to the Quad this morning to show support and be amongst everyone.

"You know whatever the outcome it's great to be supported by everyone, hugs and kisses and all that sort of stuff."

The gathering was organised by the Northern Rivers LGBTIQ to hear the result.

Former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell said they would "stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who want marriage equality for themselves."