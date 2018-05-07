Lismore council boss resigns after 7 years

LISMORE'S top administrator has resigned after seven years in the top job.

General manager Gary Murphy has announced he has accepted the role of chief executive at the Central Coast Council and he and his wife Michelle will be relocating in six weeks.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith thanked Gary for his valuable contribution to the organisation and the community.

"We have been privileged to have such a high calibre general manager with us for the last seven years," he said.

"Under Gary's management, council has become a nationally recognised leader in waste management and recycling; he has implemented an innovative floating solar farm; set bold goals around self-generating 100% of our electricity from renewable sources by 2023; and delivered the Quad and art gallery; health precinct; and the Lismore Prospectus.

"His leadership and support during the 2017 flood helped the community and staff maintain resilience during a particularly difficult time.

"I would like to take the opportunity to personally thank him for his years of great service to both the organisation and the city of Lismore."

Mr Murphy said he had loved his time in Lismore both personally and professionally, but was looking forward to a new challenge.

"I have been general manager for seven years and my plan was always to do a maximum of 10 years," he said.

"Timeframes and opportunities do not always coincide and I have always seized opportunities as they arise.

"The Central Coast Council role is an exciting challenge for me. It is a newly merged council with 2400 staff, a population of 335,000 and a budget of $723 million and $6.9 billion in assets.

"The Northern Rivers, and Lismore in particular, has been very good to me and my family. We have been warmly received, made some wonderful friends and will treasure the times we had here.

"Lismore City Council is a fantastic council and it has been an honour to serve as general manager."

Council will recruit an acting general manager in coming weeks to take the reins from 15 June until a new General Manager is appointed.

In the meantime, Mayor Smith highlighted that work continues as normal for Lismore City Council.

"We have an ambitious four-year Delivery Program and are focused on delivering fantastic results for our community," he said.

"I want to assure the people of Lismore that we will continue to work hard over coming months to meet the commitments made to you in our Community Strategic Plan and Delivery Program."