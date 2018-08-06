Lismore council's costly kitchen sink court case

SINK SUIT: Lismore City Council is defending legal action by a now defunct Nimbin cafe on Cullen St, The Contented Tummy.

SINK SUIT: Lismore City Council is defending legal action by a now defunct Nimbin cafe on Cullen St, The Contented Tummy. Contributed

THE owners of a Nimbin cafe are suing Lismore City Council for shutting them down over an irregular kitchen sink.

The Contented Tummy at 45 Cullen St was ordered to close on June 2 last year when the council's health inspector slapped the venue with a prohibition notice.

It was unable to re-open for 17 days, allegedly costing the business tens of thousands of dollars in wages, rent, and spoiled food.

The owners, Carolyne and Garry Scott-Brydges, have claimed the prohibition notice was served without proper grounds and are suing the council for $30,000.

The couple lodged a claim in the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) on August 3 last year.

The council, through their insurers JLT Australia, are defending the claim.

Acting on the couple's behalf is Nimbin Law's David Spain, who said the prohibition notice had ordered the business to install a double-bowl sink, when they had used a single bowl sink "for 12 years without any complaint".

Mr Spain said the business had been served with a prior warning, called an "improvement notice" on May 4, but it was allegedly silent on the need for a double bowl sink.

He said usually there were "evident" grounds for a shut down.

"A prohibition notice is only supposed to issue where there has been failure to obey an improvement notice," he said.

He said the business was shut down at a very important time of year, over the Queen's Birthday weekend - considered equal to the Mardi Grass in May as Nimbin's busiest period.

Mr Spain said the case was arguing for compensation under Section 66 of the Food Act.

"We believe that no one has ever in the history of NSW previously applied for compensation on the grounds that they were shut down without proper cause," he said.

"Usually there is probably good grounds for these orders and they just humbly comply, otherwise they comply and try and resume business before they're driven on to the rocks."

The NCAT hearing so far run across four days and been adjourned twice - but it's hoped the upcoming hearing scheduled for three days from August 15-17 will reach finality.

Council has "vigorously" defended the matter, with its legal costs expected to have exceeded the $30,000 being argued over.

The council referred an inquiry about the matter to its insurer.

The Northern Star has contacted JLT for comment, which in turn referred the inquiry to its lawyers, national law firm Mills Oakley.