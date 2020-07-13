Lismore councillors to discuss how much they get paid

IT’S the first Lismore City Council meeting of the new financial year and already there's a lot on the agenda.

The council will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss several agenda items, including:

Councillor fees

Lismore City councillors will be deciding how much they’re going to be paid for the next financial year.

Lismore City Council has been categorised in the new category of Regional Centre, which has a higher maximum fee structure than the previous category.

The council will need to determine the annual fee to be paid within the minimum and maximum range as determined by the Tribunal.

The councillor fee for Regional Centre Councils is a minimum fee of $13,820 each ($152,020 in total) and a maximum fee of $24,320 each ($267,520 in total).

The fee included in the budget by Council for the 2020/21 financial year was the total amount of $222,700.

Meanwhile, the Mayoral fee for Regional Centre Councils is a minimum fee of $28,750 and a maximum fee of $60,080.

The fee included in the budget by Council for the 2020/21 financial year was the amount of

$45,400.

Lismore City Councillor Gianpiero Battista is hoping councillors will join in him foregoing 10 per cent of their salary. Picture: Supplied

Voluntary Contribution of Wages

Councillor Gianpiero Battista’s has been petitioning the council to consider a 10 per cent wage cut until June 30, 2021 on a voluntary basis as a sign of goodwill to ratepayers.

He’s proposing this amount to be placed in an account designed to help those ratepayers who find themselves unable to pay their rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cr Battista has also suggested the general manager, directors and staff follow councillors’ example on a voluntary basis.

However, staff consulted with United Services Union and its legal counsel and have recommended more explanation is needed before recommending the voluntary pay cut.

“There is no determination as to how these funds would be spent or how they might be allocated,” the council business papers stated.

“In order for this to be effective council would need to agree on how these funds could be used.”

Adoption of Lismore Local Strategic Planning Statement

Council staff have recommended the council adopt the Lismore Local Strategic Planning Statement (LSPS), which is the first time in Lismore’s history such document will exist.

“The LSPS draws together the community’s priorities for strategic land use planning for the Lismore LGA,” the business papers state.

“The LSPS reflects priorities in the council’s CSP and other council strategies, including the Growth Management Strategy, Economic Development Strategy and Biodiversity Management Strategy.”

There’s growing support for a rail trail using the disused Casino – Murwillumbah rail line.

Sport and Recreation Plan to 2024

Public community consultation over the Sports and Recreation Plan has reveleaed many people support the Rail Trail project.

The business papers reveal 73 submissions have been received from the community.

“There was overwhelming support for the Bentley to Eltham Rail Trail and more recreational walking trails in general,” the business papers stated.

Council staff are recommending the plan be adopted.

Lismore City Council will be meeting at 6pm on Tuesday.