Lismore councillor's bid to contest state election

LISMORE councillor Gianpiero Battista has joined the race to become the next Nationals candidate as incumbent MP Thomas George prepares to stand down at the next state election.

After missing out three times at The Nationals branch pre-selections throughout the Lismore electorate, Cr Battista said he applied through the Nationals head office in an alternative attempt to be in the running.

It was only in recent weeks that Cr Battista received the call that his application had been approved.

"I was feeling confident and my submission was good but you never know until you get the call,” Cr Battista said.

"It's pretty exciting, I'm very happy.”

Cr Battista joins Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin, who won the Lismore branch pre-selection, as the campaign edges nearer for the November 18 community pre-selection, where The Nationals candidate will be decided to contest the 2019 state election.

The candidates will be finalised next month for the final run to the community pre-selection where those registered on the Lismore electoral roll will vote for their preferred candidate.

In 2015, Cr Batisita ran in the State election with the Christian Democrat Party. To do so he repealed his prior Nationals membership, which he said he held for about three years.

Fast-forward to 2017, Cr Battista said he rejoined The Nationals because he was inspired by his community to run at the 2019 State election.

As Federal Parliament grapples with dual citizenship issues, Cr Battista, who is an Australian/Italian dual citizen, triple checked he was eligible to run.

He discovered he was in the clear after reading State Government rules, which state state: "The holding of dual citizenship does not prevent a person from becoming a member of the Parliament of New South Wales”.

"The provision applies in relation to persons who are already members of Parliament and subsequently take action to obtain foreign citizenship or establish a foreign allegiance,” the Qualification and Disqualification of Members of Parliament document read.

He said the seven candidates vying for the Nationals candidacy in Lismore had a mutual interest.

"Everybody is really interested in retaining the seat for the Nationals because we want to continue the great work Thomas (George) has done, especially with the hospital,” Cr Battista said.