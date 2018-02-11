Menu
Lismore councillor recovering in hospital after crash

Lismore City councillor Neil Marks
Lismore City councillor Neil Marks Contributed
Hamish Broome
by

LISMORE councillor Neil Marks is recovering in Toowoomba Base Hospital after having his spleen removed following a motorcycle accident last weekend.

The keen rider was on a group ride last Saturday afternoon near Leyburn on the Darling Downs when he lost control while approaching a left hand corner.

The road was greasy from recent rain, and despite regaining control for a brief moment he was ultimately "bucked off" the bike, landing heavily on his left shoulder.

Speaking from his hospital bed on Sunday morning, Cr Marks said initially he thought he was fine after the crash.

"There was very little damage to the bike, and very little damage to me other than pride and ego and a few bruises," he said.

But within a few hours a slight pain in his abdomen had become agonising, and the riding party called an ambulance from the Leyburn pub.

"Obviously I'd damaged the spleen and it was slowly bleeding into a cavity in the body," Cr Marks said.

The initial news was hopeful: "After a few scans they thought it wasn't too bad and it would repair itself."

But unfortunately by Tuesday the internal bleeding hadn't stopped, and so after consultation with doctors, who advised him it wasn't getting any better, he said he made the decision to have the spleen removed.

It was successfully removed in an operation on Thursday.

Cr Marks is expected to make a full recovery but is currently on post-operative painkillers and is expected to stay in hospital until at least the middle of next week.

 

Lismore City Councillor Neil Marks and Lismore A&I Society management committee member Pat Greene with Ulysses Club Northern Rivers Branch members following the announcement that Lismore will host the Ulysses Club 2020 AGM.
Lismore City Councillor Neil Marks and Lismore A&I Society management committee member Pat Greene with Ulysses Club Northern Rivers Branch members following the announcement that Lismore will host the Ulysses Club 2020 AGM. Contributed

"I'm just on the mend, just a lot of sitting around in pain being told I don't breathe deeply enough," he said.

He said he wasn't going to give up the motorcycle, remarking that he could have ruptured his spleen "standing on a chair putting up Christmas decorations".

"That's what happens when you have fun," he said.

