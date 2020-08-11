Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Councillor Greg Bennett Lismore Picture: Supplied
Councillor Greg Bennett Lismore Picture: Supplied
News

Lismore councillor quits to start new life elsewhere

Aisling Brennan
11th Aug 2020 9:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE decision to move away from Lismore is the reason why two-term councillor Greg Bennett has handed in his resignation.

Lismore City Councillor Greg Bennett was one of two councillors last week who announced they were stepping away from their roles one year out from the NSW Local Government elections.

 

COUNCIL: From top left, councillors Bill Moorhouse, Neil Marks, Gianpiero Battista, Greg Bennett, Adam Guise and Darlene Cook. Seating, Elly Bird, Eddie Lloyd, Mayor Isaac Smith, Vanessa Ekins and Nancy Casson.
COUNCIL: From top left, councillors Bill Moorhouse, Neil Marks, Gianpiero Battista, Greg Bennett, Adam Guise and Darlene Cook. Seating, Elly Bird, Eddie Lloyd, Mayor Isaac Smith, Vanessa Ekins and Nancy Casson.

 

Cr Bennett joins Gianpiero Battista, who made the announcement on social media he too was resigning from the council effective immediately because he can "no longer" work with the council to effect change.

But Cr Bennett, who will remain in the role of councillor until August 31, said he was resigning for "very different" reasons to Mr Battista.

He has been in council for the last eight year and had planning to move out of NSW with his family for a while.

"About two years (ago I said) I wasn't going to recontest the election, about 12 months ago I put my farm on the market," Cr Bennett said.

>>SEE MORE: Lismore City councillor's 'mixed feelings' over shock resignation

Explaining his decision in during this month's council meeting, Cr Bennett said his property had sold just before Christmas and was due to settle about now".

"I don't think anyone would have predicted (COVID-19) crisis or there would have been another year on our term," he said.

"But I'm not part of Lismore now.

"This would have been the final meeting of our council term if we had have done our normal terms."

Deputy mayor Darlene Cook acknowledged Cr Bennett had been "very influential" in the "questioning of council finances" and quite the driver for getting the internal audit committee started.

She added he'd driven a lot of issues and was "very dedicated to this committee" over his two-terms in council.

Meanwhile, Cr Neil Marks, who jovially admitted he didn't always see eye-to-eye with Cr Bennett or Mr Battista, said "losing two councillors … (is) not something any council wants to see".

"It's about having a debate and have people there to put views forward and come to a consensus in the end," Cr Marks said.

"I wish them well into the future."

Lismore City Council will go to the polls again on September 4, 2021, after the pandemic disrupted plans for the 2020 NSW Local Government election.

gianpiero battista greg bennett lismore city council nsw local government elections
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen was escaping ‘unsavoury’ people during car chase

        Premium Content Teen was escaping ‘unsavoury’ people during car chase

        News A TEENAGER has been sentenced after she rode in a stolen car with her boyfriend during a car chase across two states that ended in ramming police cars.

        Footy club rallies to help injured player

        Premium Content Footy club rallies to help injured player

        News AFTER a tackle put Nigel Marshall in the emergency room, Marist Brothers have...

        ‘We are now in lockdown’: Aged care facility’s big decision

        Premium Content ‘We are now in lockdown’: Aged care facility’s big decision

        News THE Northern Rivers facility says they are prioritising the safety of residents and...

        VOTE NOW: Where is the best bakery on the Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Where is the best bakery on the Northern Rivers?

        News We've collated a list, but which one is your favourite?