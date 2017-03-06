29°
Lismore councillor pushes Hogan on penalty rates

6th Mar 2017 12:20 PM
Mr Kevin Hogan MP in the Chair, House of Representatives chamber proceedings, Thursday 9 February 2017. Credit: Image by Michael Masters. AUSPIC/DPS.
Mr Kevin Hogan MP in the Chair, House of Representatives chamber proceedings, Thursday 9 February 2017. Credit: Image by Michael Masters. AUSPIC/DPS.

LISMORE councillor Eddie Lloyd has launched a petition calling on Page MP Kevin Hogan to protect Sunday and public holiday penalty rates.

Miss Lloyd said the Fair Work Commission's decision to slash the wages of workers in the fast food, retail and pharmacy sectors was a massive blow to the Northern Rivers and North Coast region.

"The people affected by this appalling decision are overwhelmingly low-paid casual workers - the very people who can least afford to have their wages cut," she said.

"A ReachTel survey found that 66.4% of voters in the seats of Page, Dawson and Corangamite think their local MP should support changes to the law to protect penalty rates.

"The time has come for Kevin Hogan to stand up and be counted.

"He needs to decide if his loyalty lies with the local community, or with his political masters in Sydney and Canberra."

The petition can be signed by going to www.megaphone.org.au/petitions/tell-kevin-hogan-mp-to-save-our-penalty-rates

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  eddie lloyd kevin hogan lismore city council northern rivers council northern rivers politics penalty rates

