Lismore council won’t rush to reopen facilities

PUMPED: Lismore Council opens up but with safety measures in place first.

PUMPED: Lismore Council opens up but with safety measures in place first.

WITH the easing of restrictions, people are looking forward to enjoying the activities that have been put on hold during lockdown.

Lismore City Council’s manager of major recreation and cultural facilities, Tony Duffy, said the council had been working on COVID-19 safety plan procedures since the first round of restrictions were eased.

>>> Council to support new approach to planning change

PUMPED: Lismore Council opens up but with safety measures in place first.

The procedures were in place to protect staff and visitors, and once they are in place, the council can then progressively open its facilities to the public.

“The safety of staff, visitors to our region and our wider community is paramount,” Mr Duffy said.

“In keeping with the majority of councils in the Northern Rivers, our Visitor Information Centres in Lismore and Nimbin will remain closed until further notice.

“GSAC, the Regional Gallery and our libraries in Lismore and Goonellabah will also remain closed until we put these new safety measures in place.

“For everyone’s safety, this cannot be rushed.”

Mr Duffy added that in the interim Lismore public library have expanded their click and collect service, which allows the community to safely borrow physical books and magazines.

“The Gallery is also offering online exhibitions.” Mr Duffy said.