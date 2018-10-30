Lismore Council wins National Clean Energy Award

Lismore City Council has won the Cities Power Partnership Community Engagement Achievement Award for developing Australia's largest, entirely community funded floating solar farm.

The awards, held on Thursday 18 October in Kiama, New South Wales as part of the Climate Council's Cities Power Partnership National Summit, recognised the unsung work of the climate heroes in local governments across the country who are quietly transforming Australia's energy landscape.

Lismore Deputy Mayor, Elly Bird said the Council is proud to win this award.

Council's partnership with Australia's largest community solar energy initiative, Farming the Sun, has helped establish council's unique funding model which attracted community, private and government stakeholders for the floating solar farm project.

"We're now on the road towards generating all of our energy from renewable sources and we're dedicated to sharing how working with our community has helped to get us here, to empower and inspire other councils and organisations to get started on their clean energy journey." Cr Bird said.

Director of the Cities Power Partnership, Australia's largest local government climate alliance, Alix Pearce said that the range of climate solutions coming out of Australia's councils was staggering.

"From supporting local schools to save thousands on their power bills through solar energy through to developing Australia's largest floating solar farm, Cities Power Partnership councils are leading the way with practical local climate solutions." she said.

The Cities Power Partnership Awards celebrated outstanding work from local governments in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transport and community advocacy, as well as individual climate champion awards.