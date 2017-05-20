22°
Lismore Council thanks flood volunteers

Samantha Poate
| 20th May 2017 6:00 AM
Volunteers from Helping Hands for Lismore Flood Relief. From left, Kita Kedford, Jim Hobbs, Kati Cooper-Wares and Maddy Braddon.
Volunteers from Helping Hands for Lismore Flood Relief. From left, Kita Kedford, Jim Hobbs, Kati Cooper-Wares and Maddy Braddon. Samantha Poate

LISMORE City Council is hosting a community party on Sunday May 21, to thank the hundreds of volunteers who aided those most affected in the recent flood.

The celebration will open with a Thanksgiving Service, performed by the Combined Churches of Lismore at 3pm at the Lismore City hall, followed by the After Party at 4:30pm.

"On behalf of all flood-affected people of Lismore, we want to thank the volunteers for their care, compassion and hard work to help the community recovery,” Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"In recognition of the hours, the effort, the emotional support and the community spirit volunteers have given, we invite anyone who lifted a hand to help others to join us this weekend.”

The afternoon's events will include a smoking ceremony, live music, painting, dancing, massages, bubble blowing and plenty of food and drinks to be enjoyed by all.

Founders of the Helping Hands Hub, Kati Cooper-Wares and Maddy Braddon, said they are most excited to reflect and reconnect with their volunteers who worked so hard during the floods to assist all those in need.

"I am really excited to have everyone in one place again and reconnect with our volunteers, we had people who were literally there everyday for three weeks at the hub and so to see how they are going and make sure they have fun,” Ms Braddon said.

"Some people just really didn't think about themselves during this time, which is beautiful but I am really excited for the day to be all about them.”

Whilst Lismore is through the worst of it and are looking forward, Kati and Maddy say they are not done assisting those still feeling the effects of this natural disaster.

"We are definitely not stepping away from people who are still out there that need help because it is far from over, flood recovery and recovery from natural disasters can take years and years,” Ms Cooper-Wares said.

"Our dream is that in the event of another flood, which Lismore will definitely experience, people will come and help sooner rather than later, to check on local businesses and check on their neighbours, so that this level of devastation never happens again,” Ms Braddon said.

Topics:  flood 2017 helping hands lismore city council northern rivers community northern rivers natural disaster

