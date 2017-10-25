Lismore council setting 'dangerous precedent': Minister

ROADS Minister Melinda Pavey has warned against a Northern Rivers council's move to stop trade with contractors linked to the controversial Adani coal mine.

In a visit to Lismore on Wednesday, Mrs Pavey raised concerns about an urgency motion to screen contractors for ties to the Indian-based conglomerate and other coal projects.

The motion was carried at this month's Lismore City Council meeting.

Mrs Pavey said contractors like the Downer Group which, despite its Adani links, may deliver the best infrastructure spend for the community.

"I think taking politics into decisions in the best interests of the wider community is a dangerous precedent," she said.

"Our government will always be valuing the very precious taxpayer dollar that the community gives us to spend in their interest and that's what we will always be doing.

"We are very blessed on Northern Rivers and the North Coast by the quality of work that's being done by our local suppliers and contractors, and I think if anyone is going to protest against them is not a very good idea."

Lismore MP Thomas George shared Mrs Pavey's criticism and said "the signal (the council) has been sending out to not only this community but to the rest of the state."

"The council need to get on board and be part of what can be achieved when a voice in government has the opportunity to keep pushing their case," Mr George said.

The management of council roads also expanded to a broader discussion about the State Government's infrastructure priorities in regional NSW.

Mrs Pavey was joined by Mr George and Roads and Maritime Service chief executive Roy Wakelin-King for the public forum held at Southern Cross University.

Among the council staff and RMS personnel at the forum, Lismore City Council's director of infrastructure Gary Murphy inquired about improving east-western corridors between Lismore and Casino.

Mrs Pavey said developing the corridor strategy was "a big focus in this region" although it has taken longer than expected to draft the plan.