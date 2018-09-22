Lismore Council puts in $15,000 for hockey tournament

ON THE BALL: TheAustralian Men's Masters Hockey Championships is in good hands with $15,000 extra funding from the Lismore Council ahead the event. At rear is Far North Coast Hockey president Paul Leadbetter and City Centre Manager Andrew Walker and front is tournament director Trevor Dancer and Mitch Lowe.

ON THE BALL: TheAustralian Men's Masters Hockey Championships is in good hands with $15,000 extra funding from the Lismore Council ahead the event. At rear is Far North Coast Hockey president Paul Leadbetter and City Centre Manager Andrew Walker and front is tournament director Trevor Dancer and Mitch Lowe. Supplied

LISMORE City Council has injected $15,000 into the Australian Men's Masters Hockey Championships.

Ahead of the invasion of more than 1600 people to the region, tournament director Trevor Dancer had the duty of accepting funding to assist with the event.

At the recently upgraded world-class hockey grounds at Hepburn Park in Goonellabah, where 80 teams will line up to battle for honours, Dancer and Far North Coast Hockey president Paul Leadbetter happily accepted council's big cheque of support.

"We're very grateful for council's continuing support," Leadbetter said.

Lismore City Council tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe said it was exciting to have Lismore hosting the majority of the tournament's games.

Lowe said the whole region would benefit from such an exciting event.

"We want to attract as many events as we can to Lismore, and the synthetic courts here has allowed us to bring in high-profile events," he said. "This $15,000 is a contribution towards attracting more people to Lismore."

Lowe said the championships would bring millions of dollars to the Northern Rivers.

"We're expecting in excess of 1600 people in Lismore and Ballina," he said.

"This event will inject more than $4 million into the local economy."

Nearly 200 games will be played on the Goonellabah turfs and another 100 games will be hosted at Ballina.

Leadbeatter believes the national tournament will be the largest of any sporting code to be held in regional NSW.

Players are coming from all states and territories, with nine age divisions from over-35s to over-75s

The championships run from tomorrow until October 6.