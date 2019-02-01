Lismore council issues warning to illegal campers

ILLEGAL CAMPING: Lismore City Council said people could face fines -- which start at $110 -- for camping illegally within the area.

ILLEGAL CAMPING: Lismore City Council said people could face fines -- which start at $110 -- for camping illegally within the area. Supplied

ILLEGAL campers beware - Lismore City Council will fine you and move you on.

On Tuesday a council spokeswoman confirmed anyone found to be camping illegally within the LGA could cop a minimum $110 fine.

"If people are found to be camping illegally, the council would move campers on," she said.

"Fines start at $110."

However, the council did emphasise that while they were responsible for managing most illegal camping situations, in the case of homelessness, the council would liaise with the appropriate government or support organisations.

"Council will work closely with other agencies, including police, social housing providers, etc, to monitor the situation in line with the Homelessness Protocol," the spokeswoman said.

"Illegal camping is not a major issue in Lismore and as such statistics are not in our reporting system for this activity."

Signage is placed in areas where illegal camping is an issue, such as Dungarubba Boat Ramp on Broadwater Rd.

Meanwhile, there are currently vacancies in town at the Lismore Central Tourist Park.

Van and tent sites for two people start at $192 per week or $32 a night for a powered site, with unpowered sites at $160 a week and $25 a night.

According to the the Lismore Showgrounds website, vans site are available for $140 per week or $25 a night.

Is illegal camping an issue in your area? Let us know at news@northernstar.com.au