Lismore Council donations in good vein

SEEING RED: Lismore City Council workers are donating as part of the Red25 Councils Blood Challenge 2017. L-R Ethan Stacey, Jane Goodenough, Angie Boxsell and Steve Dillon with Shaun Goodenough donating.

STAFF at Lismore Council are letting their veins do the talking when it comes to donating blood.

Currently the worthy folks at council are sitting in fourth place nationally in the Red25 Councils Blood Challenge 2017.

This means they are out-donating staff at much larger councils including City of Greater Geelong and Brisbane and Melbourne City councils.

On Wednesday Lismore Blood Bank manager, Scott Morrison welcomed council staff including blood drive organiser Steve Dillon.

Mr Dillon said he and his colleagues were participating in the challenge which is held between July 1 and September 30, where local governments across Australia are again competing to give the most blood donations in their state.

"I was inspired by my dad who was a lifelong blood donor,” Mr Dillon said.

"He is still alive so it can't be a bad thing.”

Accompanying Mr Dillon were colleagues Ethan Stacey, Jane and Shaun Goodenough and Angie Boxsell.

Ms Boxsell and Ms Goodenough were donating A+, while Mr Goodenough was giving O+ to the challenge.

Mr Morrison said the size of the council or directorate did not matter.

He said winners will be selected within their state for categories including: Highest total donations; Highest year-on-year growth (compared to 2016, must have had 10 donations on your 2016 tally to qualify); Highest number of new donors and the highest number of donations versus Red25 members (minimum of 20 members).

Mr Morrison said new and lapsed donors are always welcome.

On Wednesday a Lismore man celebrated his birthday by making his 307th donation.