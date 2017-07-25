Lismore company loses $10,000 to fraudster

A LISMORE company has lost more than $10,000 to a fraudster via email.

The local company has used another company to supply them with trade goods, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The victim received emails from their supplier, asking that account payments be made to a different account as they were being audited, snr const Henderson said.

The supplier has actually had their email account 'cloned' and the payments made by the victim had gone to a fraudster.

The supplier had no knowledge their account had been hacked and cloned, snr const Henderson said.

The victim was defrauded well over $10,000.

"If you do payments via email and a supplier asks you to changes the way accounts are paid, it could be worth your while to call them and confirm," snr const Henderson said.

"I would suggest you physically call them and not use email."