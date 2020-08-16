GALLERY: Lismore community welcomes back beloved market

Jordan, Rin, Emma and Madi enjoying the Lismore Car Boot Markets at the Lismore Showgrounds.

THERE wasn't one store holder who didn't have smile on their face when the Lismore Car Boot Market started up again this weekend.

However, things looked a little different with the most obvious being the market had relocated to the Lismore Showgrounds.

For the first time in 32 years the beloved market made the move from The Square carpark to the showgrounds in order to provide more space for social distancing.

The market was last held in March but with COVID-19 concerns organisers had been looking for an alternative location.

Market manager Marny Bonner said the showgrounds was the perfect spot, with a capacity for 6,300 people.

"We are enormously grateful for the Lismore community supporting the Lismore Car Boot Market coming back," Ms Bonner said.

"People have missed it terribly and the store holders have missed each other because they're a little community among themselves.

"There's so much joy, happiness and excitement here.

"I have been really deeply humbled by the store holders support of the market team with this. It was a bit scary for all of us and they've been enormously supportive and patient and understanding.

"Most of all I really want to commend my team and the showground committee, they too have been incredibly helpful."

Ms Bonner said the market, which she believed saw about 4000 people visit on Sunday, would be bigger and better when it returns on September 6.

"We had 32 years of practice of the car boot market and everything about this is new, it's been a steep learning curve," she said.

"After today there will be some adjustments made.

"Today we're looking for positive feedback, there has been some comments about social distancing and we're doing our best with signage."