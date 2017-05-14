Lismore community forum flooded with issues

SPEAKING OUT: Residents met with local council and government representatives at the South Lismore Bowls Club on Saturday for an SES flood debrief.

FLOOD "rubberneckers" and the validity flood level baseline measurements were among top concerns aired at one of three SES Post Flood Community Forums focussing on Lismore.

Sixty residents, including Lismore councillors, emergency services and MP Thomas George, met at South Lismore Bowls Club at a forum on Saturday, focussing on flood impacts in North Lismore.

One third of those in attendance agreed "disaster tourists" flocking to the area in cars clogged the roads for residents accessing supplies and critical emergency service responses.

One resident said in days following the flood, it took an hour to get to Goonellabah for fuel, and 1.5 hours to get Lismore Base Hospital, due to traffic congestion.

"Many of those cars shouldn't have even been on the road," she said.

A Terania St laundromat owner said boats in caused more flood damage to homes and businesses with their wake.

Road closures to limit flood zone entry to the SES were put forward as a solution, however Emergency Services indicated the "resources are not there to man barricades".

Residents reported baseline flood level data used by Lismore City Council and other government departments provided a "false sense of security".

A North Lismore mother said her belongings were destroyed when there was a 40cm discrepancy between the peak measurements and the expected inundation.

It's claimed inaccuracies led to people using Lismore Showgrounds as a car park when it should have been closed off.

A Bridge St home and business owner of 30 years said, "the flood levels were that far out it wasn't funny".

There were many questions over the flood levee, including concerns that its gates cannot open when it is at full capacity.

A call for new, more detailed hydrology measurements in river catchments, within the levee and at properties in flood zones was made.

Lismore City Councillor Adam Guise flagged contamination as a key issue, with half of the forum's participants agreeing they were affected by commercial waste flowing in from the CBD.

One resident was concerned about an oil slick in her yard, another resident was worried about car tyres.

Residents agreed there was uncertainty about who should be responsible for the clean-up.

Information from the meeting will be supplied to council at their June debrief.

Lismore MP Thomas George said "every flood was different" and responses from the community would be taken into consideration to ensure the region was more flood prepared.

Crisis Ready facilitator Rebecca Riggs said all together, 10 forums would be held in Northern NSW with the information to be funnelled back to local and state government stakeholders in a report.

Closing off flood areas from rubberneckers and a desire for detailed and timely local flood measurements were two main issues raised at the Friday forum.