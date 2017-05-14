19°
News

Lismore community forum flooded with issues

Alina Rylko
| 14th May 2017 5:59 PM Updated: 7:28 PM
SPEAKING OUT: Residents met with local council and government representatives at the South Lismore Bowls Club on Saturday for an SES flood debrief.
SPEAKING OUT: Residents met with local council and government representatives at the South Lismore Bowls Club on Saturday for an SES flood debrief. Alina Rylko

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FLOOD "rubberneckers" and the validity flood level baseline measurements were among top concerns aired at one of three SES Post Flood Community Forums focussing on Lismore.

Sixty residents, including Lismore councillors, emergency services and MP Thomas George, met at South Lismore Bowls Club at a forum on Saturday, focussing on flood impacts in North Lismore.

One third of those in attendance agreed "disaster tourists" flocking to the area in cars clogged the roads for residents accessing supplies and critical emergency service responses.

One resident said in days following the flood, it took an hour to get to Goonellabah for fuel, and 1.5 hours to get Lismore Base Hospital, due to traffic congestion.

"Many of those cars shouldn't have even been on the road," she said.

A Terania St laundromat owner said boats in caused more flood damage to homes and businesses with their wake.

Road closures to limit flood zone entry to the SES were put forward as a solution, however Emergency Services indicated the "resources are not there to man barricades".

Residents reported baseline flood level data used by Lismore City Council and other government departments provided a "false sense of security".

A North Lismore mother said her belongings were destroyed when there was a 40cm discrepancy between the peak measurements and the expected inundation.

It's claimed inaccuracies led to people using Lismore Showgrounds as a car park when it should have been closed off.

A Bridge St home and business owner of 30 years said, "the flood levels were that far out it wasn't funny".

Residents met with local council and government representatives at the South Lismore Bowls Club on Saturday for an SES flood debrief.
Residents met with local council and government representatives at the South Lismore Bowls Club on Saturday for an SES flood debrief. Alina Rylko

There were many questions over the flood levee, including concerns that its gates cannot open when it is at full capacity.

A call for new, more detailed hydrology measurements in river catchments, within the levee and at properties in flood zones was made.

Lismore City Councillor Adam Guise flagged contamination as a key issue, with half of the forum's participants agreeing they were affected by commercial waste flowing in from the CBD.

One resident was concerned about an oil slick in her yard, another resident was worried about car tyres.

Residents agreed there was uncertainty about who should be responsible for the clean-up.

Information from the meeting will be supplied to council at their June debrief.

Lismore MP Thomas George said "every flood was different" and responses from the community would be taken into consideration to ensure the region was more flood prepared.

Crisis Ready facilitator Rebecca Riggs said all together, 10 forums would be held in Northern NSW with the information to be funnelled back to local and state government stakeholders in a report.

Closing off flood areas from rubberneckers and a desire for detailed and timely local flood measurements were two main issues raised at the Friday forum.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  community forum northern rivers flood ses

Lismore community forum flooded with issues

Lismore community forum flooded with issues

Claims flood level data provided 'false sense of security'

Residents slam lack of police resources

Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

More than hundred teens at out-of-control Lennox party on Friday.

Man fined $500 for swearing

NSW police at coffs harbour boat ramp, arrest , gun, shots, handcuffs Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

And other Northern Rivers crime news briefs from the weekend

Byron Bay Triathlon competitor expected to recover

Paramedics worked to stabilise a 31-year-old Byron Bay Triathlon competitor with CPR for over 20 minutes.

Police issue statement 31-year-old suffered medical incident.

Local Partners

Festive night out in Kyogle

A FANTASTIC night of fun and entertainment.

Fostering care in the community

Celebrating carers and the valuable work they do.

"It is so important to recognise the carers”

Ten awesome things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: The Byron Bay Triathlon will be held this weekend.

From a flood fundraiser to cabaret, circus, sports and more

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

For M. E. Baird, the music comes after the fall

ON STAGE: Bangalow musician M. E. Baird.

M. E. Baird is offering a gig at Tintenbar Hall

Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

A STRUGGLING Calliope mother of four was overwhelmed with emotion on national television when she received a gift of $10,000.

Chris Pratt's NSFW blooper on the Ellen show

Chris Pratt plays Speak Out with DeGeneres guessing.

As of right now, it seems like there’s nothing Chris Pratt can’t do.

"Aussie" Eurovision flasher was Ukrainian prankster

Australia, get your act together.

A streaker draped in our flag provided the most cringeworthy moment.

Eurovision 2017: Isaiah Firebrace hits the final in Ukraine

Isaiah Firebrace from Australia performs the song "Don't Come Easy" during rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, May 12, 2017. The final of The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will be held on May 13.

Isaiah Firebrace delivered a solid performance at Eurovision

Terri Irwin addresses those Russell Crowe romance rumours

Bindi Irwin celebrates her 18th birthday with family, friends and animals at Australia Zoo.Bindi gets a hug from her mum Terri.

Irwin called the Oscar winner a “dear friend”

What's on the small screen this week

Isaiah Firebrace will perform in the Eurovision grand final this morning.

ISAIAH in the Eurovision grand final and The Voice teams fill up.

Hollywood fearing worst US summer in a decade

Captain Jack Sparrow

Hollywood is bracing for one of their worst peak seasons in years

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $620,000 ...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,275,000 to...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

1100 new homes for coastal town one step closer

POPULAR: Byron Bay attracts 1.7 million visitors per year.

Plan allows for more flexibilty and greater choice in housing types

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!