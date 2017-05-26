Lismore City Council gives post-flood advice

SUPPORT: Tina Irish and Jason Mumford at the site of the new site for ongoing post-flood business advice and support.

A GRANT of $15,000 could mean the world of difference to any business recovering from the flood.

But the clock is ticking for those who have yet to get their paperwork in by the October 13 deadline.

"Some businesses have been so submerged in getting up and running and have been inundated with paperwork,” City Centre manager Jason Mumford said.

Get your grant in for flood relief: Lismore City Council staff will move into the old Lismore Regional Gallery building to provide post-flood business advice and support.

He said their focus was on helping people over- come the paperwork and getting the support they needed to ensure their business survived.

"We are a conduit to help business owners and operators find what they need in order to open their doors and resume trading,” he said.

As a result, Lismore City Council staff will move into the old Lismore Regional Gallery building to provide post-flood business advice and support.

The move is timely following the closure of the NSW Government's Lismore Recovery Centre last week.

Any business wanting assistance with its grant paperwork must make an appointment with Tina Irish or Jason Mumford on 1300 87 83 87.