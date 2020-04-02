Lismore church moves into the internet age

CENTRE Church, located in the heart of Lismore, is known for their high-energy services but now they taken the step of going online.

The move was out of response to the COVID-19 pandemic but has been a roaring success with members of their community.

Centre Church pastor Rebekka Battista said that the online streaming had seen service sizes grow.

"We never knew what to expect because we've never been a church that does their services online at all so we didn't know what it would look like, but we did find that our engagement was fantastic, we had 1500 views … we were quite surprised by that," Pastor Battista said.

Pastor Battista said that while the move had been a learning experience for everyone, the online component may become a long-term fixture at the church.

"It was a quick transition in the sense, one Sunday we had 200 people at our service and the next Sunday we had team only so we did have to do a quick transition and we'd never been set-up online before so we had to research the portals to do that through … but the team did really well," Pastor Battista said.

"We'll probably do a hybrid because there's a lot of people who aren't able to come on Sunday or are bedridden so that's something we'll look at when this is over."

"I think the online services just open up and allow people to communicate so not only can they stay connected but we can hear their needs as well so we can be people that care for each other as well."