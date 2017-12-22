Menu
Lismore childcare centre to finally reopen after flood

The Lismore Learning Cottage is currently undergoing a major post flood makeover and will officially reopen in February 2018.
Samantha Poate
A LISMORE childcare centre will be back on its feet early next year, after it suffered significant damage in the March flood.

The Learning Cottage, located on Keen St, had a tough time recovering post flood, as owners and operators walked away from the service, leaving families scrambling in an attempt to find a new childcare facility for their children.

Now the site has been returned into the hands of local childcare owners and operators who are reinvesting to get the service back up and running.

The heritage building is being restored by an all-local team over the next month before the centre opens its doors to families in February.

Centre director, Alex Ireland, is thrilled to bring the location back to its former glory.

"Being set between the school district and the CBD, it's so important we bring this service back to the parents of Lismore," Ms Ireland said.

"We're investing right across the building to bring out its heritage features and create a safe, homely and supportive environment for children.

"We're lucky to have an incredible team of educators - it's so inspiring to work in such an exciting time."

The centre will open its doors in February as the Learning Cottage, providing long day care between 6.30am and 6.30pm, 52 weeks a year.

Topics:  keen street lismore childcare march flood 2017 northern rivers education

Lismore Northern Star
