Lismore champ's 13th world titles

LISMORE STAR: In 2017 a home run by former Lismore athlete Nick Shailes helped the Australian Steelers to the playoffs where they went down to the Kiwis in the in the final of the XV WBSC Men's Softball World Championship in Whitehorse, Canada. Supplied: Madeleine Flanagan

NEWS that Lismore-born world softball champion Nick Shailes has been selected to the Australian Open Men's team for the 13th year in a row has cheers ringing over the Softball fields in the 2480 postcode.

Affectionately known as the Aussie Steelers, the team has had Shailes, 34, on its side since 2006.

Considered a formidable infielder and extraordinary batter, Shailes has played in four World Baseball and Softball Confederation World Championships since 2009.

Now he's looking forward to playing his fifth Championship in Prauge, Havlickuv Bord in the Czech Republic from June 13 to July 27.

It's another feather in his cap as Shailes has been named in the 'All World' team on 10 separate occasions, awarded the Leading Hitter in 2007 and 2016, named the Most Valuable Player in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and has won six International Softball Congress titles in 2010 to 2011, 2013-15 and again in 2017 with two different teams.

Shailes has been play for three decades and used to watch his mother Kayleen, a former NSW State player and happily followed her around the diamonds with little brother Brendan in tow.

He quickly made a name for himself as talented player, playing for Far North Coast Softball, Northern Country, NSW Country, NSW State, ACT and eventually Australia.

Shailes' top achievement, apart from marrying his wife Gen and the birth of his son Lennox, was being voted as the Best Player in the World in 2015 by his peers.

Having made the decision to move to Canada in 2015 to continue his playing career, Shailes continues to be a dominating force in the sport.

Australia is currently ranked fourth behind New Zealand, Canada and Japan and will be looking for a berth in the final to work their magic and bring home the gold.