The Lismore African Festival is on again.
Community

Lismore celebrates African culture through music and dance

Aisling Brennan
by
29th May 2019 2:00 PM
THE African community in the Northern Rivers is opening up its doors to everyone this weekend as the group prepares for the second annual Lismore African Festival.

Organiser Mbweeda Mwanoike said the festival, which is in honour of Africa Day on May 25, was a chance to celebrate the diverse cultures that originate from Africa.

"This year we're having story telling involved, there will be someone telling traditional African stories,” she said.

"This is second year, it's about celebrating African culture. It's diverse culture.

"There will be a taste of African with authentic cooking, fashion show and we'll also all drumming workshops and a lot of things for children.

"Local artists have also come forward to give some form of contribution, they're going to sing African themed songs.”

The Lismore African Festival is on Saturday, June 1 from 1pm-7.30pm at Lismore City Hall.

Lismore Northern Star

