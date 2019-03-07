Menu
CBD FLUX: A new report said the Lismore CBD is in a state of flux. Marc Stapelberg
Lismore CBD set to face 'year of uncertainty'

Alison Paterson
by
7th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
THE state of the region's commercial real estate market is in transition, according to a new report.

The Herron Todd White Monthly Report for March 2019 said the office property sector is an excellent measure of a region's overall economic health.

HTW Lismore's director Martin Gooley said he felt the Lismore would always have a significant office component.

"We have a real transition from traditional retail to food, coffee and hairdressing,” he said.

"There's a lot of move away to online and larger shopping centres and this is impacting on the retailers.”

Mr Gooley said to date Lismore has had a relatively stable market impacted by a number of factors, including higher rates and other challenges facing the traditional retail environment.

"Molesworth St needs to reinvent itself as Woodlark St is becoming more prominent,” he said.

"We need something to attract people to the larger tenancy spaces.”

Mr Gooley said in the CBD there appears to be an increasing oversupply situation.

"Particularly in the mid-to-lower end of the market and there is also a slight oversupply of higher quality space,” he said.

"But given overall volumes, this is likely to be more stable.”

The HTW report said the increasing oversupply situation in the Lismore CBD will make 2019 a year of uncertainty for some landlords with leases coming up for renewal.

"While tenants tend to be less fluid given the cost of relocation, tenants have a stronger bargaining position to negotiate a reduction in rent,” he said.

"The landlord will have to balance the risk of losing a tenant against accepting a lower rent.”

He said street-front properties must contend with the additional flood risk not normally a significant risk for first floor office space.

