Lismore CBD retailers going underwater

Hamish Broome
| 31st Mar 2017 8:21 AM
INUNDATION: Flooding on Woodlark St early Friday morning,
INUNDATION: Flooding on Woodlark St early Friday morning, Hamish Broome

LONGTIME Lismore CBD retailer Dave Gooley has described today's flood as a completely new beast, because it's the first flood that has overcome the levee since it was built in 2005.

"The water's coming from a different direction... before it used to bank up Woodlark St, now it's sort of flowing across Woodlark St and into my shops,” Mr Gooley said.

"It's a whole new experience and I needed to be here to see... how it was going to affect my shops.

"I'm pretty confident that I'm going to be okay.

"I've got hoses in my shops all ready, I've got detergent and all that stuff to clean it all out, (the) mops and brooms are all ready.

"I've been through lots of floods... I know what's going on.”

INUNDATION: Flooding in the Lismore CBD early Friday morning,
INUNDATION: Flooding in the Lismore CBD early Friday morning, Hamish Broome

But Mr Gooley said many retailers in the Lismore CBD may have been caught out by the ferocity of the deluge.

"There are definitely retailers who haven't packed up, which is absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

"The deluge of rain that we've had is just amazing, I've never seen that since the '74 flood.”

Such was the power of the water racing down the Wilsons River, Mr Gooley said it did a "u-turn” up into Leycester Creek, against the flow.

INUNDATION: Flooding in the Lismore CBD early Friday morning,
INUNDATION: Flooding in the Lismore CBD early Friday morning, Hamish Broome

Water continues to violently gush over the levee wall on Molesworth St at the Browns Creek pump station.

Many people have come to the CBD to observe the carnage despite being warned to evacuate.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore cbd lismore flooding northern rivers floods

