UPDATE: Lismore prepares for minor flooding

The Wilsons River continues to rise as heavy rain falls in Lismore.

UPDATE 11.20AM: Lismore CBD is preparing now for minor flooding, after previous predictions have been downgraded overnight.

Lismore City Council has updated its flood warning from moderate to minor this morning.

"Heavy rainfall over the Leycester Creek and Wilsons River from Friday to Sunday has caused river level rises at Lismore, which peaked at 2.5 metres around 02:00am this morning," the council posted on social media.

The Lismore flood gates remain open on Monday morning, as heavy rainfall continues.

"There are currently some renewed river rises being observed in the upper tributaries, and further heavy rainfall is forecast for the rest of today.

"This may cause further rises to the minor flood level at Lismore on Tuesday."

A Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall is current for the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that the Wilson River at Lismore may reach the minor flood level (4.20 m) during Tuesday.

While Minor flooding is possible along the Wilsons River.

The council is urging people to prepare for possible flooding, and are warning residents to be vigilant:

• People upstream of the Rowing Club River Gauge should allow for a level at least half a metre higher than the gauge reading due to the flood slope.

• Residents and businesses in the Lismore Basin may experience localised flash flooding prior to river rises.

• A number of low lying rural roads may be flooded.

Meanwhile, based on the prediction provided by the BoM, it is expected the following locations may be affected in Lismore:

• Low lying farmland and rural properties

• Hensley Car Park next to Sportspower near Fawcett's Bridge

• Lower Rowing Club Car Park

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding need to consider the following:

• If your property/business is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.

• Secure outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you.

• Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates.

• Never drive, ride or walk through flood water.

• Monitor equipment and livestock and move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder including waste and chemical containers to well above predicted flood levels.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.

In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

ORIGINAL STORY: LISMORE City Council has closed the some carparks in the CBD area ahead of minor flooding expected today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast minor flooding is likely in Lismore from noon.

The council has this morning closed both the Lower Hensley and bottom half of the Rowing club carparks as a result of the warning."Under direction of the SES, we closed the Lower Hollingworth Creek Gate and Gasworks Creek Gate yesterday," the council posted on social media.

"Please stay safe and never drive or walk through flood waters."

However, the flood gates remain open.

For a full list of road closures, see here or visit www.northernrivers.myroadinfo.com.au/overview.asp