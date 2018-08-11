Lismore cattle breeder spots success at the Ekka

Mikayla Hamilton and Matthew Black with two of their Speckle Park bovines at the 2018 Ekka.

Mikayla Hamilton and Matthew Black with two of their Speckle Park bovines at the 2018 Ekka. Sherele Moody

IT'S not hard to spot Lismore cattle breeder Matthew Black at the Ekka.

The 24-year-old's black and white bovines are some the most eye-catching animals vying for glory in the beef competition.

One of the few farmers in NSW not overly impacted by the drought, Matthew was feeling extra confident about the future after winning the Reserve Junior Bull prize and a second in class for one of his cows.

"We have enough grass at the moment,” Matthew said of feeding his small herd of Speckle Park and Romagnola cattle.

"We don't have to bring in a lot of feed.”

A Canadian breed, Speckle Park are renowned for their spectacular coat, docile nature and excellent carcass formation.

Matthew said the cattle were real show-stoppers with Ekka patrons.

"We get heaps of attention - they are just real eye-catching,” he said.

"They have great personalities but they can be very cheeky.”

