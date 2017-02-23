Owners vow revenge after five cats killed 'for sport'

DEVASTATING: Snuffy the cat was killed by a suspected pair of stray dogs.

A SPATE of vicious dog attacks on household cats in suburban East Lismore has already left at least five pets dead - with traumatised owners calling for revenge.

Among the victims is the pet cat of Lismore mayor Isasc Smith, as well as that of well known local real estate agent Andrew Gordon.

Mr Gordon told The Northern Star he was devastated by the violent death of his gentle former rescue cat Snuffy early Sunday morning.

He said he had invested two years of his life toward helping the once psychologically scarred cat to recover, only to see its life ripped away in an instant.

"I used to pick it up each night after dinner and breakfast and tell her 'you are safe and okay'," Mr Gordon said.

"For her to be decimated by two dogs...is not fair to her (or) the community.

Mr Gordon said his surviving cat, which may have witnessed the attack, was "totally traumatised".

He said the lonely pet had been reduced to going from window to window in his home looking out for danger "every minute of the day".

Mr Gordon vowed to "have revenge given the first opportunity", while clarifying the comment did not imply vigilante action on his part, but simply reporting the dog owners to police and rangers.

There has already been reports on the Lismore Information Exchange on Facebook that the suspected pair of stray dogs have struck again this week, following at least two other confirmed kills last week.

Other cats have also been reported missing in the area.

On Tuesday February 14, Lisa Bradfield warned cat owners in Girards Hill to lock up their pets at night "as my mums cat was attacked on their front verandah over night on Sunday and died".

Then last night, Michael McBride posted that two tan dogs "just killed our cat in East Lismore".

Mr McBride warned he would exact revenge.

Mayor Isaac Smith said his cat Misty was taken from the family's front veranda in the early hours of Monday morning, February 13.

"One of the things that haunts me is hearing the attack take place," Cr Smith said, who remembered being woken by growling.

Peering out the window and recognising the outline of what appeared to be two large dogs, the mayor grabbed a stick to defend himself.

But by the time he walked outside Misty was already dead, having been dragged from the veranda to the middle of the road.

Cr Smith said he could see the dogs were there but "couldn't really make them out" as they were obscured in the shadows of a street light.

He said the loss of Misty was "devastating" for his children, particularly in such violent circumstances.

"She'd been with us for 11 years, older than some of my children and a real member of the family."

Cr Smith said feral animals could not have penetrated the suburban confines of East Lismore so concluded they were local strays going AWOL at night.

"This killing was done for sport, not for need," he said.

Yesterday afternoon Lismore City Council rangers were patrolling East Lismore hunting for the dogs.

The council's compliance coordinator Matt Kelly said rangers had spoken to some of the owners of the cats and we had expressed council's sympathy "but there is not a lot we can do without any more reliable details" of the dogs.

"We have had reports of approximately five cats that have been killed," Mr Kelly said.

"Many people are talking about this issue and we have had lots of calls, but most of what we are hearing is hearsay and many reports contradict one another.

"At this stage of the investigation we do not have any reliable reports of what breed of dog they may be or where these dogs may be coming from."

"In order for us to take any meaningful action we urge residents to provide Council with detailed information with descriptions and locations of where the dogs reside."