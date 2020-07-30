Lismore car boot market set to move after 32 years

THE Lismore Car Boot Market is set to move, temporarily, to the Lismore Showground.

Owner and manager, Marny Bonner, said the decision was made in response to COVID-19 safety requirements.

The change comes into effect on August 16.

“For 32 years we have operated safely undercover in the Lismore Shopping Square car park but COVID-19 presents special challenges,” Ms Bonner said.

“A temporary move to the Lismore Showground, where there is a lot more space, enables us to provide the safest possible venue whilst allowing the market to recommence.”

With more than 200 stalls at an average market, the Lismore Car Boot Market has supported thousands of small home-based businesses over the past three decades.

It has also supported hundreds of charities and non-profit organisations as well as musicians, performers and artists.

Ms Bonner said if COVID-19 restrictions changed, the market will respond accordingly.