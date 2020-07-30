Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Lismore Car Boot Markets. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
The Lismore Car Boot Markets. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
News

Lismore car boot market set to move after 32 years

30th Jul 2020 9:30 AM

THE Lismore Car Boot Market is set to move, temporarily, to the Lismore Showground.

Owner and manager, Marny Bonner, said the decision was made in response to COVID-19 safety requirements.

The change comes into effect on August 16.

“For 32 years we have operated safely undercover in the Lismore Shopping Square car park but COVID-19 presents special challenges,” Ms Bonner said.

“A temporary move to the Lismore Showground, where there is a lot more space, enables us to provide the safest possible venue whilst allowing the market to recommence.”

With more than 200 stalls at an average market, the Lismore Car Boot Market has supported thousands of small home-based businesses over the past three decades.

It has also supported hundreds of charities and non-profit organisations as well as musicians, performers and artists.

Ms Bonner said if COVID-19 restrictions changed, the market will respond accordingly.

lismore lismore car boot market markets
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Quarry owner's 'sincere attempt to avoid litigation'

        premium_icon Quarry owner's 'sincere attempt to avoid litigation'

        News LISMORE council rejected plans to allow the quarry to operate until 2045, but the owner hasn’t given up.

        What in damnation?! Residents speak out over Dunoon Dam

        premium_icon What in damnation?! Residents speak out over Dunoon Dam

        News "Proposed site will flood culturally significant sites, artefacts"

        GUILTY: Man faces court over Nimbin fatal hit-and-run

        premium_icon GUILTY: Man faces court over Nimbin fatal hit-and-run

        News Police alleged Knight left the scene without assisting the couple

        Six sex crimes that shook our region

        premium_icon Six sex crimes that shook our region

        Crime ONE man, who repeatedly attacked his own daughter, will spend up to 48 years behind...