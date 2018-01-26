Lismore cabinet maker 'deserves' Order of Australia

Lismore artist Geoff Hannah has turned his hand, lathe and other intricate tools to making exquisite timber cabinets that have caught the imagination of people and critics across the world. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Geoffrey Hannah receives OAM: WHEN Lismore cabinet-maker Geoffrey Hannah was advised by letter he was to receive a medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) he thought someone was kidding him.

"I thought it was a bloody joke,” he said.

"I don't know what to bloody think as I have always done what I have always done.

"I am overwhelmed, as you hear of other people getting it, but I'm not sure why I have.”

While Mr Hannah may be humble about his new award, his wife Rhonda thinks differently.

"I fully believe he deserves it,” she said.

"It makes me well up with pride.”

It is obvious the Hannahs have a well-established working partnership, where Mrs Hannah helps in the workshop but also supported her husband when was involved in a major project.

A master craftsman since 1973, he received a Churchill Fellowship in 1980 that inspired Mr Hannah to create some of the masterpieces he has become famous for.

"Being awarded the Churchill Fellowship gave me the chance to study in Europe,” he said.

"When I went over there it put a whole new bloody light on everything.

"I learnt skills like marquetry and inlaying.”

Examples of Mr Hannah's masterful and intricate skills can be seen in his cabinets such as:

Bicentary cabinet with the Hannah family

Yarralumla cabinet located in Government House, Canberra

Australiana cabinet bought by a private collector in Belgium

Hannah cabinet dedicated to the Hannah family and the

Chinoiserie cabinet presented at an exhibition at the Lismore Regional Art Gallery.

Mr Hannah is also passing on his knowledge and runs classes three days a week.

He has received the Silver Medallion for the Arts in the Lismore Bicentennial Australia Day Awards, 1988 and the National Exhibition for Woodwork Award on four occasions in the Tradtional Furniture Section.