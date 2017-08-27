The Langley Brothers fleet that North Coast Steam Navigation Co took over in 1925 included Dorrigo.

OUR community's rich maritime history will be preserved with a grant awarded to the Richmond River Historical Society.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said at the announcement: "I am pleased to announce a grant of almost $6000 to the Richmond River Historical Society for its terrific project Lismore By The Sea.

"This project will give the opportunity for more people in our community to appreciate and experience our unique naval history.

"The Society holds a number of artefacts from vessels that served on the North Coast run. The project will see the Society re-organise its maritime display in a more contemporary and professional way.

"It will include an interpretive media display highlighting the role of the North Coast Steam Navigation Company in the maritime history of community.”

Mr Hogan said some unique and valuable artefacts relating to this story, including a lantern from the Lady Franklin and navigational items owned by the Captain Hunter, master of the first Wollongbar that was wrecked in Byron Bay in 1921, will be rehoused in cabinets for better display and protection.

