Lismore businessman's mystery donation to green group

DIRTY HANDS: Rosella de Nardi and Alice Ploog plant a tree for launch of Wilsons River Landcare crowd planting for National Tree Day.

THE Wilsons River Landcare Group took part in a tree planting day over the weekend as part of a crowdfunding campaign ahead of National Tree Day.

National Tree Day was co-founded in 1996 by Planet Ark and Olivia Newton-John and has grown into Australia's largest community tree-planting and nature care event.

In preparation for the day, Lismore City Council is supporting the local group with a small grant that is contributing to the site preparation at Simes Bridge on Winterton Parade, North Lismore.

Friends of the Rainforest Botanic Gardens and Friends of the Koala have all come on board with trees, along with a "generous donation of $1000 from a local Lismore businessman".

Spokesperson for the Wilsons River Landcare, Kristin den Exter, said $1475 had already been raised towards their target of $5000.

"All the money raised will go to restoring trees to the riverbank in Lismore," said Ms den Exter.

National Tree Day is a call to action for all Australians to get their hands dirty and give back to the community.

Celebration of Schools Tree Day and National Tree Day falls on Friday July 26 and National Tree Day is Sunday July 28.

To make a donation go to chuffed.org/project/trees-for-the-wilsons-river-in-lismore.

This year it is hoped one million new native trees and shrubs across the country will be planted it is and more than 300,000 volunteers will take part. For more information on the movement, visit www.treeday.planetark.org.