Lismore business wins $20 million prison contract

CONNECTED: Laser Plumbing and Electrical managing director Steve Campbell and construction manager and director Jake Campbell talk with MP Thomas George and Minister for Corrections David Elliott after being awarded $20 million contract for the New Grafton Correctional Centre. Marc Stapelberg

A LISMORE family business has been awarded a $20 million contract to complete works at the new Grafton Correctional Centre.

Laser Plumbing and Electrical Lismore, spearheaded a bid to supply temporary plumbing and electoral work at the new 1700 inmate prison on the North Coast.

Minister for Corrections David Elliott said it comes as part of the $3.8 billion spend from NSW Corrections to cater for the growing prison population.

"Laser are going to be enjoying a $20 million spend to provide electrical and plumbing right across this brand-new jail which will be used and operating hopefully in two or three years,” Mr Elliott said.

Laser Plumbing and Electrical managing director Steve Campbell said being awarded this huge infrastructure contract was a massive coup for the company.

"We're very delighted, it's given us an opportunity to employ another 30 locals within the community,” Steve said.

Laser Plumbing and Electrical construction manager Jake Campbell said they were given the contract around three months ago and have since begun work at the Grafton facility.

"We're privileged to be given the opportunity to even be in that space,” Jake said.

The project is expected to be completed by 2020.

Jake said while the contract would mid next year, he expected the work to carry on until the project was complete .

Both Steve and Jake hope these two major infrastructure projects will put their business in the tier one market.

"Kudos goes to the John Holland Group for backing locals and helping us grow as a business to be able to facilitate these tier one projects,” Jake said.

Lismore MP Thomas George congratulated Laser Plumbing and Electrical for being awarded the contracts.

"Our government has provided local companies the opportunity to tender for these jobs,” Mr George said.

"I want to thank not only Laser Plumbing, (but also) the John Holland Group because they have been able to work with local contractors, providing local employment and jobs.”