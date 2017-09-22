Lismore business wins $20 million contract for work at jail

A contract worth around $20 million for works at the new Grafton Correctional Centre to Laser Plumbing and Electrical Lismore in partnership with other local businesses.

A CONTRACT worth around $20 million has been awarded to Lismore business Laser Plumbing and Electrical for temporary plumbing and electrical works at the new Grafton Correctional Centre.

Northern Pathways consortium builder, John Holland, signed off the contract that will deliver jobs to the Northern Rivers region.

The consortium will design, construct, operate and maintain the new 1700-bed facility on behalf of the NSW Government for the next 20 years.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis met representatives from John Holland, Laser Plumbing and Electrical and local businesses today in Grafton.

Clarence Valley Council Mayor, Jim Simmons, and representatives from the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also there to welcome the announcement as were representatives from local Grafton employment agency, DMAC Personnel who have partnered with the successful contractor to assist with the employment for this contract.

"The NSW Government is delivering more jobs in regional NSW and we are committed to putting local businesses first for the new Grafton Correctional Centre to make sure the benefits stay local," Mr Gulaptis said.

The contract was awarded to Laser Plumbing and Electrical Lismore in partnership with some of the Clarence Valley's key businesses.

These businesses include, Valley Earthworks, Tradelink Grafton, Clarence Earthmoving and Laser Electrical Coffs Harbour.