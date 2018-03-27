Lismore brothers tackle obstacles

BIG CHALLENGE: Lismore brothers Glen and Tony Curtis had podium finishes at the Raw Challenge on the Gold Coast at the weekend.

LISMORE Brothers Tony and Glen Curtis had podium finishes in the elite field of the Raw Challenge at the weekend.

Tony recently finished third in his first Spartan obstacle race of the season and backed it up with a runner up spot here while younger Glen came third.

The Raw Challenge is a permanent mud obstacle course set in the Gold Coast hinterland in the Numinbah valley.

The first race of the season took place over two days with over 50 obstacles spread over 150 acres.

It attracted a massive field with more than 2500 competitors entered over the weekend.

Obstacle racing is rapidly expanding in popularity with both brothers competing in world championship events overseas in the past.

Tony last tasted international success when he won the 40-45 age division Obstacle Course Racing world championships in Canada last year.

The elite field of the Raw Challenge continues to attract top athletes who compete across a variety of sports.

The rain held off at the weekend creating excellent racing conditions.

Many of the obstacles are created around mud and water with an ice bath thrown in for good measure.

The course is over rolling countryside and light bushland surrounded by hills.

The brothers thanked Fit Farm Training where they practise and build their obstacle skills.

Moxie Gear and Laurance Atkins (osteopath) have also come on board helping with sponsorship.

The next Raw Challenge on the Gold Coast is scheduled for October.