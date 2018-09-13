Lismore bridges closed for load testing

TWO Lismore bridges will be closed at various times over the next week to allow for load testing to take place.

Colemans Bridge will be closed between 8am and 1pm on Sunday while scaffolding is erected, and again on Wednesday from 6pm to 4am while load testing is carried out.

Work to install load testing gauges will be carried out during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday but there will be no traffic impacts.

Fawcett Bridge will be closed between 6pm and 4am on Monday and Tuesday while a bridge inspection is carried out and gauges from previous load testing are removed.

Signed detours will be in place while the bridges are closed.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Ballina detour

There will also be traffic changes on Monday at Tamarind Drive between Ballina Heights Drive and Deadmans Creek Road at Cumbalum to allow for road resurfacing to be carried out.

Tamarind Drive will be closed to traffic during work hours from 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday for one week, weather permitting.

A detour via Ballina Heights Drive, Power Drive and Deadmans Creek Road will be in place during work hours. Tamarind Drive will be open to traffic from 6pm to 7am during the work.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.