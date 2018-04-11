Lismore bottle shop to close after 18 years

The Rous Hotel in Lismore has expanded to include a cafe and a function eating area. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The Rous Hotel in Lismore has expanded to include a cafe and a function eating area. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE'S Rous Hotel will close its drive in bottle shop next week after 18 years of trading.

But patrons will still be able to get takeaways from a small bottle shop inside the hotel, which will also be undergoing major renovations.

General manager Mick Bulmer revealed the bottle shop will be turned into a function room.

"The bottle shop has been running for 18 years but with the change in retail over the years... we have to move on with the way the industry is going at the moment,” Mr Bulmer said.

The Rous Hotel in Lismore has expanded to include a cafe and a function eating area. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

"Dan Murphy's came in at 2011... we were able to compete there for a few years but over the years the day trade has dropped off and now we see it fit to close the bottle shop.

"We'd like to thank all our patrons for supporting us over the years but they still will be able to get takeaways.

"All our staff that worked in the bottle shop will have jobs inside the hotel so no staff are losing any hours.”

The hotel itself will be rendered and painted to modernise it.

Me Bulmer said the new function room - The Greenery - will be up and running in about six weeks time.

He said they will be "concentrating on the large sponsorship for sporting bodies” but looking to do more functions.

Patrons will be able to hire 'The Greenery' out for birthdays, business functions and more, with finger food and sit-down menus to choose from.

The current bottle shop will cease trading next Wednesday and there will be some wine, spirit and beer specials on as stock is cleared out.