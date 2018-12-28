Lismore bonus with holiday season race meeting

Ballina Boxing Day races were a great success with crowds coming out to enjoy the great weather during the festive season.

AN EXTRA race day will see Lismore Turf Club host the final Northern Rivers meeting of the year tomorrow.

Secretary-manager Scott Jones was surprised when he saw the date on the Racing NSW calendar upon returning to work from an injury earlier this year.

"I was still injured when the dates came out and I'm not really sure why they gave it to us,” Jones said.”

"Lismore is not a holiday destination like Ballina or Coffs Harbour so it did surprise me when I saw the date.

"It will just be a standard meeting for us and hopefully it won't be as hot as last Friday.”

Jones still expects to get numbers through the gate with six races.

"We've had a few emails and people ringing about it so there is a bit of interest,” he said.

"There is a group of 20 coming from Wollongong and we'll rely on some of the locals who have stayed home for Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Ballina Jockey Club general manager Matt Bertram is looking ahead to the club's Summer Cup meeting on January 18.

Racing NSW scheduled the additional meeting after the Ballina Cup was washed out in September.

Ballina finished the year with a big crowd at its Boxing Day meeting on Wednesday.

"Maybe losing the Ballina Cup might have added to our day because some people generally decide to go to one or the other during the year,” Bertram said.

"We did have a bit of a different crowd too with people on holidays and the good weather definitely helped. People are more relaxed at this time of year and like to come to the races and have a good time.”