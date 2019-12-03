Lismore BMX track set to get major upgrade

Former Lismore City Council mayor Jenny Dowell at the opening the BMX track in Nesbitt Park, South Lismore, with rider Brett Wilkes and his son Rylan Snow.

LISMORE City Council will allocate an extra $82,000 to convert the old BMX track in South Lismore into a multipurpose pump track, if the project is supported by state funding.

Earlier this year it was proposed the dirt bike track should be replaced with a bituminised pump track to increase safety for users and reduce maintenance requirements by up to 75 per cent.

The proposed pump track will also allow greater access to bicycle users and can also be used by scooters and skate boards.

The total cost of the Pump Track is $336,000, which will be funded by the from Round 3 of the Stronger Country Communities Fund ($254,000) plus the extra council funding delivered from the Councils Pocket Park Fund to assist with the track construction.

The council voted 9-1 on Tuesday to allocate a further $82,000 for the track, after it was calculated that there weren’t enough funds dedicated to the park upgrade in the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The council heard that if the extra $82,000 wasn’t allocated the track’s design would be limited resulting in the upgrade would be smaller than the pre-existing BMX track due to safety limitations.

However, the extra money allocated will only be used if the Stronger Country Communities Fund application is successful.

Councillor Neil Marks said he was pleased the track could be revitalised even if a little money had to be spent.

“It wasn’t just that long ago we were looking at bulldozing, so it’s good to say we didn’t,” he said.

But despite the limitations of design without the extra funding, Councillor Gianpiero Battista said he could not support the funding allocation.

“Because of the Special Rate Variation, I’m a bit conscious of us spending $82,000,” Cr Battista said.

The council will also be applying to the Stronger Country Communities Fund to finance Oakes Oval Lighting ($369,000) and the redevelopment of The Quad ($314,000).