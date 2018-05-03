Menu
ON STAGE: Grinspoon during their Hotter than Hell Tour 2018.
Music

Lismore band to play Like a Version this Friday

Javier Encalada
by
3rd May 2018 2:00 PM

ICONIC rock band Grinspoon will be playing Like a Version on triple j this Friday morning.

It has been almost ten years since the band has been invited to enter the Triple J studios for an original and a cover both performed live.

In 2005, Grinspoon's first Like A Version, the band covered The Verve's The Drugs Don't Work.

Their second live cover was When You Were Mine by Prince, in 2009.

Online magazine Music Feeds said the band was " stoked to be hitting up Like A Version for triple j next Friday for the third time."

"It will be unreal to be back in the same studio we recorded LickerBottleCozy (the band's 1996 EP) in all those years ago! Bring it."

Grinspoon is expected to play an original sometime after 7.30am and a cover around 7.45am this Friday live on triple j.

The band, formed in Lismore in 1995, was fronted by Phil Jamieson on vocals and guitar, with Bangalow's Pat Davern on guitar, Joe Hansen on bass guitar and Kristian Hopes on drums.

Their name was taken from Dr. Lester Grinspoon an Associate Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, who supports marijuana for medical use.

The band, who played Groovin the Moo in Maitland over the weekend, last year re-released their debut record Guide to Better Living (1997) plus a vinyl version of what fans call 'the green EP' (1995), their self-titled first ever release.

