Lismore, Ballina share the holiday fun on the track

Kasie Stanley rides Tudor Sunrise to victory at the Ballina Boxing Day races. Marc Stapelberg

THE Lismore Turf Club and Ballina Jockey Club are preparing for more festive race meetings.

Lismore has a six-race TAB meeting today and Ballina has its Summer Cup meeting on Friday, January 18.

The Summer Cup is a replacement for the washed-out Ballina Cup meeting and a $50,000 race over 1600m.

"It's run under the same conditions as the Ballina Cup,” secretary-manager Matt Bertram said.

"It's basically our 2018 Ballina Cup, the winning owners will get the cup trophy. It's also a Showcase meeting for us.”

The club is coming off a successful Boxing Day meeting.

"It was a very good day,” Bertram said. "We had a crowd of around a thousand and might have been up three or four thousand in cash.”

It produced some good wins, too, with Stephen Lee's Moonshine Lady scoring impressively on debut.

The win edged the Ballina trainer closer to Murwillumbah's Matt Dunn on the Northern Rivers premiership before Dunn replied by winning the final race with Belle Of Cadiz.

Ballina trainer Steven Phelps gave the locals another win when General Nelson won the Slipway Hotel Class 2 Hcp.

Casino trainer Scott Cumming had a winner with Tudor Sunrise while Coffs Harbour's Aiden St Vincent watched Kingaroy charge home from last to win for him.

Coffs Harbour raced on Thursday with Matthew McGuren, who is leading the Northern Rivers jockeys' premiership, riding a double.

He has 24 winners, eight ahead of Ben Looker.

Dunn leads the trainers' premiership by a win and a half from Lee on 14 while Kris Lees, who had a winner at Coffs Harbour on Thursday with Exdream, is on 13. Exdream was his 99th winner of the season.

The Lismore meeting today kicks off at 2.04pm with the XXXX Gold Class 1 and Maiden Plate (2018m) having six in the field.

The main race is the C,G&E Benchmark 58 Hcp (1205m) at 4.44pm.

Premierships

NORTHERN Rivers Racing Association premierships (unofficial, as of yesterday, compiled by Geoff Newling):

Trainers: 15.5 Matthew Dunn. 14 Stephen Lee. 13 Kris Lees. 10 Daniel Bowen. 9 Ethan Ensby. 8 Bruce Hill. 7 Toby Edmonds, Dwayne Schmidt, John Shelton. 5 Leo Clapham, Marcus Wilson. 4 Stephen Bennett, Scott Cumming, Brett Dodson, Hilary Dew, Shane Everson. 3 Brett Bellamy, Maryann Brosnan, Michael Costa, Warren Gavenlock, Kelvin Hickmott, Jim Jarvis, Terry McCarthy, Steven Phelps, Robert Pilling, Trevor Whittington. 2 Danielle Campbell, Todd Fletcher, Neil Godbolt, Billy Healey, Greg Kilner, Kevin King, Julie Lynch, Paul Nipperess, Stirling Osland, Stephen Randall, Ben Robinson, Aiden St Vincent, Sally Taylor, Brad Witt.

Jockeys: 24 Matthew McGuren. 16 Ben Looker. 14 Matthew Paget. 11 Andrew Gibbons. 10 Tegan Harrison, Luke Rolls. 9 Ryan Maloney, Kasie Stanley. 7 Jason Taylor. 6 Laura Cheshire, Ryan Plumb. 5 Brooke Stower. 4 Ray Spokes. 3 Anthony Allen, Robbie Fradd, Belinda Hodder, Rikki Palmer, Cyril Small, Terry Treichel, Jasen Watkins, Jodi Worley. 2 Jim Byrne, Peter Graham, Michael McNab, James Orman, Matthew Palmer, Minehiko Shimodaira, Chris Whiteley.

Apprentices: 10 Olivia Pickering. 7 Leah Kilner. 6.5 Clayton Gallagher. 6 Cejay Graham. 3 Jed Hodge, Kyle Wilson-Taylor. 1 Emily Atkinson, Stephanie Lacy, Taylor Marshall, Wendy Peel.

LISMORE FIELDS AND FORM

