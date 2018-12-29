Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kasie Stanley rides Tudor Sunrise to victory at the Ballina Boxing Day races.
Kasie Stanley rides Tudor Sunrise to victory at the Ballina Boxing Day races. Marc Stapelberg
Sport

Lismore, Ballina share the holiday fun on the track

28th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Lismore Turf Club and Ballina Jockey Club are preparing for more festive race meetings.

Lismore has a six-race TAB meeting today and Ballina has its Summer Cup meeting on Friday, January 18.

The Summer Cup is a replacement for the washed-out Ballina Cup meeting and a $50,000 race over 1600m.

"It's run under the same conditions as the Ballina Cup,” secretary-manager Matt Bertram said.

"It's basically our 2018 Ballina Cup, the winning owners will get the cup trophy. It's also a Showcase meeting for us.”

The club is coming off a successful Boxing Day meeting.

"It was a very good day,” Bertram said. "We had a crowd of around a thousand and might have been up three or four thousand in cash.”

It produced some good wins, too, with Stephen Lee's Moonshine Lady scoring impressively on debut.

The win edged the Ballina trainer closer to Murwillumbah's Matt Dunn on the Northern Rivers premiership before Dunn replied by winning the final race with Belle Of Cadiz.

Ballina trainer Steven Phelps gave the locals another win when General Nelson won the Slipway Hotel Class 2 Hcp.

Casino trainer Scott Cumming had a winner with Tudor Sunrise while Coffs Harbour's Aiden St Vincent watched Kingaroy charge home from last to win for him.

Coffs Harbour raced on Thursday with Matthew McGuren, who is leading the Northern Rivers jockeys' premiership, riding a double.

He has 24 winners, eight ahead of Ben Looker.

Dunn leads the trainers' premiership by a win and a half from Lee on 14 while Kris Lees, who had a winner at Coffs Harbour on Thursday with Exdream, is on 13. Exdream was his 99th winner of the season.

The Lismore meeting today kicks off at 2.04pm with the XXXX Gold Class 1 and Maiden Plate (2018m) having six in the field.

The main race is the C,G&E Benchmark 58 Hcp (1205m) at 4.44pm.

Premierships

NORTHERN Rivers Racing Association premierships (unofficial, as of yesterday, compiled by Geoff Newling):

Trainers: 15.5 Matthew Dunn. 14 Stephen Lee. 13 Kris Lees. 10 Daniel Bowen. 9 Ethan Ensby. 8 Bruce Hill. 7 Toby Edmonds, Dwayne Schmidt, John Shelton. 5 Leo Clapham, Marcus Wilson. 4 Stephen Bennett, Scott Cumming, Brett Dodson, Hilary Dew, Shane Everson. 3 Brett Bellamy, Maryann Brosnan, Michael Costa, Warren Gavenlock, Kelvin Hickmott, Jim Jarvis, Terry McCarthy, Steven Phelps, Robert Pilling, Trevor Whittington. 2 Danielle Campbell, Todd Fletcher, Neil Godbolt, Billy Healey, Greg Kilner, Kevin King, Julie Lynch, Paul Nipperess, Stirling Osland, Stephen Randall, Ben Robinson, Aiden St Vincent, Sally Taylor, Brad Witt.

Jockeys: 24 Matthew McGuren. 16 Ben Looker. 14 Matthew Paget. 11 Andrew Gibbons. 10 Tegan Harrison, Luke Rolls. 9 Ryan Maloney, Kasie Stanley. 7 Jason Taylor. 6 Laura Cheshire, Ryan Plumb. 5 Brooke Stower. 4 Ray Spokes. 3 Anthony Allen, Robbie Fradd, Belinda Hodder, Rikki Palmer, Cyril Small, Terry Treichel, Jasen Watkins, Jodi Worley. 2 Jim Byrne, Peter Graham, Michael McNab, James Orman, Matthew Palmer, Minehiko Shimodaira, Chris Whiteley.

Apprentices: 10 Olivia Pickering. 7 Leah Kilner. 6.5 Clayton Gallagher. 6 Cejay Graham. 3 Jed Hodge, Kyle Wilson-Taylor. 1 Emily Atkinson, Stephanie Lacy, Taylor Marshall, Wendy Peel.

LISMORE FIELDS AND FORM

FOR TODAY ON FACING PAGE

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MISTAKEN OUTRAGE: $5 toilet fee a misunderstanding

    premium_icon MISTAKEN OUTRAGE: $5 toilet fee a misunderstanding

    Business RESIDENTS call it a "disgusting, low act" but the business has hit back and says excess use of paper and constant cleaning means the toilets are often closed.

    • 29th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    15,000 campers arrive to Falls venue from today

    premium_icon 15,000 campers arrive to Falls venue from today

    Entertainment Organisers opened camping area a day earlier to avoid traffic

    • 29th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Hundreds watch turtles return to the sea

    premium_icon Hundreds watch turtles return to the sea

    Environment Large crowd gathers to watch heart-warming moment

    • 29th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Surge in shark sightings and temperatures keep patrols busy

    Surge in shark sightings and temperatures keep patrols busy

    Environment Beach conditions see sharks swim closer to shore

    • 29th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners