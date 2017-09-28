37°
Lismore, Ballina, Casino smash hot weather records

It's been hot, hot, hot in Lismore today.
THREE Northern Rivers towns have smashed their September hot weather records, one by more than 4 degrees.

The temperature in Ballina has peaked at 37 degrees today, setting a new record for the town's hottest September day.

The previous record of 33 degrees was set 14 years ago, on September 12, 2003, according to Weatherzone.

Lismore reached a top of 39 degrees today. Its previous September record was 36.8 degrees, also in 2003.

Casino's previous hottest September day was in 2000, when it reached 38.4 degrees, but the town is currently sweltering through a 40 degree day.

Lismore Northern Star
