Lismore Aviation Expo set to rock Lismore skies

PROPELLING HIMSELF: Fast Aviation's Izaac Flanagan will launch at the Lismore Aviation Expo this weekend.

LISMORE residents are bound to see the sky full of planes, helicopters and other aerial delights as the 2017 Lismore Aviation Expo takes to the skies today in a glorious display of gravity defying prowess.

Sunny skies and beautiful weather mean it is all systems go for the event which was postponed last month when overcast and misty weather made flying conditions almost impossible.

Building on the popularity of the 2015 and 2016 events, the Lismore Aviation Expo will be bigger and better with more flying machines, automobiles, drones, family fun, food and displays at the Lismore Aviation Centre on Three Chain Road.

Lismore City Council Business Development Coordinator Danielle Hanigan said they had an amazing line-up and were the fastest growing regional air show.

"Council has put time and money into building our general aviation area at the Lismore Aviation Centre and we will also be selling blocks of land for hangar space, which is sorely lacking in NSW,” she said.

As well as the major aerobatics show, the 2017 Lismore Aviation Expo will feature helicopter displays, joy flights, adventure flights with ex-military aircraft, flyovers, war birds, hot air balloons, drones and model aircraft, vintage cars and motorcycles and street machines, plus emergency services and defence force displays.

Unfortunately the RAAF Globemaster III won't be able to do a flypast at the Lismore Aviation Expo today.

According to Lismore City Council the big aircraft will be at the Talisman Sabre training event, but they were still hopeful the RAAF will send some type of aircraft.

Punters will still be treated to a spectacular display of aerobatics by Paul Bennet Air Shows.

Aerial display pilot Paul Bennet said they would be flying the Wolf Pitts Pro, Grumman TBF/TBM Avenger, T28 Trojan, L29 Albatross and various other aircraft.

Co-ordinator Ms Hanigan warned parking would be extremely limited and encouraged event goers to use the free shuttle bus services provided. A major sponsor of the event, Fast Aviation, will be launching Lismore's new 24-hour charter service at the show.